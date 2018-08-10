NASA contractor watched child porn on agency-issued laptop, feds say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A NASA contractor is accused of viewing child pornography on his agency-issued laptop while working at Kennedy Space Center, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Officials said Anthony Joseph Culotta, Jr., 59, had more than 1,000 images of child pornography on his NASA-issued laptop that he accessed between May 31 and Tuesday. He has worked for the agency since 2004, which includes work with the Kennedy Space Center Launch Services Program.

During an interview with the NASA Office of Inspector General on Tuesday, Culotta admitted to accessing the images on his NASA computer, according to a news release.

Culotta was charged with possession of child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Assistant United States Attorney Ilianys Rivera Miranda will prosecute the case, which was investigated by the by the NASA Office of Inspector General, Office of Investigations at Kennedy Space Center.

