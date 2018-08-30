Nasal spray, baby oral gels made for Walgreens, Family Dollar, others recalled

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - The maker of a CVS-branded nasal spray has expanded its recall of the product to include the entire lot of nasal spray marketed at more than a dozen brand-name stores, including Walgreens, Family Dollar and Rite Aid according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Product Quest Manufacturing, located in Holly Hill, expanded the recall due to an “abundance of concern.”

Baby oral gel products have also been added to the recall.

[RELATED: CVS Health sinus nasal spray recalled due to bacterial contamination]

The recall is because of a possible microbial contamination of pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Officials with the company warn that use of the contaminated products could lead to colonization and a subsequent infection that can be life-threatening.

The company warns consumers to stop using the product and return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Product Quest Manufacturing LLC at 704-939-4342.

The products included as part of this expanded recall can be found here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.