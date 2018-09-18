National Cheeseburger Day: Get your deals here

It's National Cheeseburger Day on Tuesday, and we've found some of the best deals out there.

Note: Some offers are only at participating locations, so be sure to call your local restaurant before heading out

BurgerFi: When you buy one cheeseburger, you can get a second for just $1 in store on Tuesday. Just make sure to mention the offer.

Red Robin: For $5 you can get a gourmet cheeseburger and bottomless steak fries when you purchase any drink.

IHOP: According to the restaurant's Facebook page, when you buy a burger, you get free pancakes.

McDonald’s: Download the app and you’ll get a cheeseburger for $1 until the end of the month.

Wendy's: Get a free Dave's Single cheeseburger with any purchase. We're happy to say this deal isn't just for National Cheeseburger Day -- it's offered every day in September. However, the promotion is only good through the Wendy's app, so be sure to get that downloaded.

Do you know of a deal going on that wasn't listed? Let us know in the comments.

Happy Cheeseburger Day!

