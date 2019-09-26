National Coffee Day Sunday brings free java deals

FreeImages.com/Razief Adlie

Coffee lovers, Sunday is your day. It's National Coffee Day.

With the day dedicated to java, companies offer enticing coffee deals.

Here's where you can score deals on your favorite beverage, according to USAToday.com.

7-Eleven: Using the 7Rewards app, get any size coffee for $1 for a limited time.

Barnes & Noble: With the purchase of a bakery case item Sunday, get a free hot or iced tall coffee.

Caribou Coffee: Choose from these three deals: a medium hot coffee for $1, a medium Cold Press Black for $2 or a Nitro Black for $3.

Circle K: On Sunday, get a free medium coffee by using the Circle K app at participating locations. Customers can also get a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit with their coffee Sunday.

Cumberland Farms: To get a coupon for a free hot or iced coffee in any size Sunday, text FREECOFFEE to 64827.

Dunkin': When you buy one hot coffee, you can get a second cup of equal or greater value for free Sunday. You can also get a medium-sized Dunkin' Latte, Cappuccino or Americano for $2 now through Dec. 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. daily.

Godiva: From Friday to Sunday, you can get a free 12-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Hardee's: When you sign up for the chain's email program, you can get a free coffee with any purchase.

Krispy Kreme: On Sunday, you can get a free coffee and one glazed doughnut with no purchase necessary.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores: On Sunday and Monday, stop in to get a large 24-ounce coffee or hot beverage for $1. Also, hot beverage sales will be donated to Love's 20th annual Children's Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

Pilot Flying J: Using the Pilot Flying J app, you can get any size hot or cold coffee for free Sunday.

Wawa: Get a free cup of coffee Sunday when you are a Wawa rewards member.

Whole Foods Market: You can get free cans of High Brew Coffee with a coupon Sunday. Get the coupon at www.highbrewcoffee.com.



