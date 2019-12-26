Police: Man arrested days after Tennessee stabbing

NASHVILLE, TN – Law enforcement officials arrested man charged with criminal homicide Wednesday, concluding a dayslong search after a fatal stabbing outside a Tennessee bar.

Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County, the Nashville Metro Police announced.

Mosley is accused in the Saturday attack at a Midtown Nashville bar that killed two men and wounded another, since identified as a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student. That man suffered wounds to his arm and eye.

The attack started as an argument over an “unwanted advancement” made by a man toward a woman at the bar, according to a statement by Nashville police. The woman was a friend of the victims, police said.

Mosley previously was convicted of robbery, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault. In the aggravated assault case, he was found to have stabbed a man and cut a woman in 2015. In the misdemeanor assault case, he was found to have squirted urine out of a shampoo bottle onto a jail employee on Christmas Day that year.

The reward for information surrounding Mosley during the search had increased to $42,500 as of Wednesday.

Gov. Bill Lee had authorized a $10,000 reward contribution, while a group of Nashville businesses added $20,000 to that reward; sports journalist Clay Travis chipped in $10,000. The Tennessee Bureau of Information also offered $2,500 for information.

Mosley is being held in the Metro jail on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide.

It's not immediately known if Mosley has an attorney.