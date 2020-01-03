Mom born on New Year’s Day gives birth to first baby of 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky – A mother and her newborn son will share a special bond after both were born on New Year’s Day.

Ana Vasquez was the first baby born in Henry County, Ohio, on New Year’s Day 1998.

On Wednesday, Vasquez gave birth to her own New Year’s Day baby. Jackson Immanuel Storms was the first baby of the year born at Saint Joseph London Hospital in Kentucky.

Vasquez says her son’s arrival was a bit of a surprise because she wasn’t due until Jan. 8.