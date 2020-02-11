White House launches website with resources for school threats

WASHINGTON D.C. – The White House launched a new website to help administrators, parents, educators and law enforcement prepare for school threats.

SchoolSafety.gov stems from the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse, meant to be a one-stop-shop of resources for kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security news release.

President Donald Trump established the Federal Commission on School Safety to review safety practices and make recommendations to help keep students safe.

The website addresses a number of safety concerns, including bullying, cyberbullying, threat assessment and reporting, mental health, training and drills. It also helps users create an action plan and assess the efforts already in place.

The White House says the new website is meant to empower districts and schools to improve safety and security. The federal resource is a response to the Parkland school shooting, where 17 people died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

President Trump met with several families of the victims on Monday to discuss school safety and tout the government website’s debut.