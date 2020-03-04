Brother makes good on promise to bring llama to sister’s wedding

An Ohio man brought a tuxedo-clad llama to a wedding, delighting everyone except the bride.

Mendl Weinstock was making good on a promise he’d made years ago to his sister, Riva.

Annoyed by her constant wedding daydreaming, Mendl vowed to bring a llama if the big day ever happened.

Fast forward five years and Mendl made has a furry four-legged date to the wedding, much to Riva’s chagrin.

Although Mendl’s guest remained outside the venue, two inflated llamas sat at the head table to make sure he truly lived out his promise.