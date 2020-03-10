Driver pulled over with expired 1997 tag ‘too busy’ to renew license plate

CNN – A Louisiana driver was riding around with a license plate that hadn’t been renewed since 1997.

Louisiana drivers are supposed to renew their tags every two years.

Slidell police said that when an officer recently stopped that driver for his expired tag, he told the officer he's been busy and "totally forgot" -- for 23 years.

The driver apologized and told the officer he would take care of it as soon as he got home.

It’s unclear whether the driver got a ticket or got off with a warning.