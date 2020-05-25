US Air Force removes pilot height restrictions

Did you know there were height restrictions to become a pilot in the U.S. Air Force? No shorter than 5′4 or taller than 6′5 -- until now.

The Air Force is scrapping those height requirements.

Removing the minimum requirement is an especially big win for women, considering the average height for women in their twenties is just under 5′4.

Before now, anyone who didn't meet the height requirement had to submit a waiver.

Air Force officials said most height waivers were approved, but there’s no way to know how many women would have applied if they didn’t know about the waiver.

Instead of looking at height as a standard, Air Force officials say they’ll focus on more scientific methods now, which could include everything from weight to the length of someone’s arms and legs.