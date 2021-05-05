EXPLAINER: Will juror's march presence impact Chauvin case?

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin's trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS – The revelation that a juror who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer in the killing of George Floyd had participated in a march in Washington, D.C., months before the trial is unlikely to affect that guilty verdict, experts say.

But that's not always the case. Though rare, there have been cases in which convictions have been tossed out or reexamined after new information about a juror is discovered. Here's a look at the issue and what comes next:

WHAT HAPPENED?

After juror Brandon Mitchell spoke to the media about his experience in the Derek Chauvin trial, a photo of him at the march last August commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 “I have a Dream” speech began circulating online.

The photo shows Mitchell at the rally wearing a T-shirt bearing an image of King and the words “GET YOUR KNEE OFF OUR NECKS” and “BLM," for Black Lives Matter.

Mitchell didn’t talk about the march during jury selection for Chauvin's trial. But he told the Star Tribune that he answered “no” to questions on a jury questionnaire about whether he or anyone close to him participated in marches speaking out against Floyd’s death and police brutality.

He said the Washington rally was “100% not” a march for Floyd. He said: “It was literally called the anniversary of the March on Washington.”

Members of Floyd’s family spoke at the event along with relatives of others who were shot by police.

