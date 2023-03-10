Over 59,000 Safety 1st, Maxi-Cosi car seats recalled

A popular brand of car seats has been recalled.

Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling more than 59,000 Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi car seats.

The company said the anchors used to secure the base may fail, which could allow the seat to detach from the car.

Dorel said it will mail a replacement to owners for free.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The company is mailing letters to people who may own one of the car seats.

People can also visit Dorel’s website to look at the exact models being recalled.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: