Amber Alert: Baby abducted by registered sex offender, police say

DANVILLE, Va. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

News outlets cite the alert issued by Virginia State Police, which says Emma Grace Kennedy and Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, could be headed to North Carolina, following the Sunday night kidnapping.

According to the alert, Carl Kennedy was armed with a knife when he assaulted the infant's mother at a Kwik Stop and took the girl. Police have not disclosed a possible relationship between Carl Kennedy and Emma Kennedy.

Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.