WATCH LIVE: Officials give update after Austin bombing suspect dies, report says

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are working on an officer-involved shooting that local media says involves a suspect in the recent spate of bombings in the city. Reports say the suspect died in the confrontation.

CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV reports the suspect was being pursued by police, detonated some type of device, and was killed.

KVUE in Austin reports that police and the FBI were arresting the suspect when the suspect detonated a device and shots were fired in the 1700 block of North Interstate 35. KVUE also reports that the suspect is dead.

The Austin American-Stateman reports that police were closing in on the suspect’s car when the car exploded, according to our source.

KVUE reports that authorities used surveillance video from the FedEx store on Brodie Lane in south Austin to lead them to the suspect. Authorities also got info from Google and from the suspect's computer history that confirmed the suspect was looking at information on where to go to ship devices, according to KVUE.

Through the use of cell phone technology, police found the suspect at a hotel in Williamson County, KVUE reports.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.