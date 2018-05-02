Boy Scouts changing name as girls join ranks

NEW YORK - The Boy Scouts are getting a name change.

The Boy Scouts of America says the program for 11- to 17-year-old boys will become Scouts BSA starting next year.

The new name was meant to be a welcoming sign to girls who will start joining the program next year. Girls are already allowed to be in the Cub Scouts.

Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh predicted that both boys and girls in Scouts BSA would refer to themselves simply as scouts, rather than adding "boy" or "girl" as a modifier.

"As we enter a new era for our organization, it is important that all youth can see themselves in scouting in every way possible. That is why it is important that the name for our scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts," Surbaugh said. "Starting in February 2019, the name of the older youth program will be Scouts BSA, and the name of our iconic organization will continue to be Boy Scouts of America."

