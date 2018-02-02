Employers add 200,000 jobs in January; paychecks grow

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. employers added 200,000 jobs in January, and pay increased at its fastest pace in eight years.

Wage growth was poised to pick up: Several states raised their minimum wage at the beginning of the year, and several large corporations have given raises or bonuses to their employees as a result of the Republican tax law. Those factors, in addition to an already strong job market that has employers scrambling to retain workers, could mean wage growth got an extra boost to start the year.

Manufacturing jobs helped by a weak U.S. dollar: The United States gained nearly 200,000 manufacturing jobs in 2017 as the U.S. dollar lost about 10 percent of its value compared with the world's most prominent currencies. Manufacturing should continue to gain jobs as the global economy grows and the dollar weakens further. A weak dollar means U.S. exports, such as Ford cars or Boeing planes, are more affordable, and attractive, to buyers abroad. American manufacturers depend heavily on exporting their products around the world.

How low can unemployment go?

Its swift decline over the years has surprised economists, central bankers and politicians. Goldman Sachs predicts that unemployment will drop to 3.7 percent by the end of 2018. That would be the lowest since 1969. The Federal Reserve in December forecast that it would drop to 3.9 percent this year.

