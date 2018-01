NEW YORK - A fire broke out Monday morning on the top of Trump Tower in New York City.

Firefighters were called to the Fifth Avenue skyscraper around 7:20 a.m.

The blaze broke out in the building’s heating and cooling system, the FDNY said.

Smoke was seen billowing off the top of the Manhattan skyscraper.

