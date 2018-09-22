Ford wants another day to consider testifying in Kavanaugh case

WASHINGTON - The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford wants another day to consider terms for testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teens.

Attorney Debra Katz calls Friday’s deadline for a response “arbitrary.” She says “its sole purpose is to bully” Ford.

Ford met with the FBI for several hours about death threats she has received and wants to consider her response until Saturday.

The committee and the attorney are in a showdown ahead of a scheduled Monday meeting.

Kavanaugh denies the allegations and has said he would testify to clear his name. Ford wants to appear later in the week.

Chairman Chuck Grassley says if no agreement is reached the panel may vote Monday on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.