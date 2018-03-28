Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $502 million

Stock Xchng

ORLANDO, Fla. - For just the fourth time in the game's history, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped a half a billion dollars.

According to the Florida Lottery, the estimated prize for Friday's drawing is $502 million.

Officials say no one matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. The winning numbers were 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59, plus the Mega Ball which was 13.

Nobody has claimed the top prize in the game since Jan. 5.

[RELATED: Can you increase your lotto odds? | FLASHBACK: Lucky places to buy tickets]

News 6 will air Friday's drawing during the 11 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.