'Buddy, move!' Officer rushes to save man on tracks as train bears down

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. - Brave actions are being credited for saving a man’s life.

Officer Kyle L. Savoia lives in Perth Amboy, New Jersey.

[SEE VIDEO AT BOTTOM OF STORY]

His body camera captures the moment last Thursday as he runs down the path of train track. A man was lying face-down on the tracks at the time, unaware of the oncoming train.

Savolia is heard on camera screaming for the train to stop before running the man over.

The train eventually comes to a stop just feet from where the man was laying.

“Where’d you come from?” the man says afterward. “Thank you. Oh, my God. Thank you so much.”

Police had gone to the site after someone reported the man on the tracks.

The man was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center for further treatment.

