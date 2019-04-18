Read full Mueller report, get all the latest headlines

Attorney General William Barr takes questions about the release of the redacted version of the Mueller report Thursday in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images).

A redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released Thursday morning.

Read the entire report by clicking or tapping here.

The report reveals how President Donald Trump repeatedly sought to seize control of the Russia probe, the Associated Press reports.

The 10 episodes scrutinized by Mueller include Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, the president’s directive to subordinates to have Mueller fired and efforts to encourage witnesses not to cooperate.

The president’s lawyers have said Trump’s conduct fell within his constitutional powers, but Mueller’s team deemed the episodes were deserving of scrutiny to determine whether crimes were committed.

Democrats vying for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination are condemning Attorney General William Barr for acting like a defender of Trump. Barr held a news conference on the report before it was released.

He said it found no cooperation between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russians interfering in that election.

Latest headlines:

Graham Media Group/The Associated Press