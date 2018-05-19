Report: 1 person dead after shooting in Georgia high school parking lot

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A person is dead after a shooting in a parking lot of a Georgia high school, officials said.

CBS 46 reports the shooting happened in the parking lot of Mount Zion High School in Clayton County, Georgia, which is near Atlanta.

Although the shooting happened on the high school's property, officials said the incident involved people at a graduation from another school nearby, CBS 46 reports.

One woman was killed and another woman was shot, CBS 46 reports. Her condition is unknown.

