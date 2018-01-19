Sheriff provides update about Las Vegas mass shooting

October 1– Concertgoers dive over a fence to take cover from gunfire after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.…

LAS VEGAS - The head of the Las Vegas police department is due to provide a public update about the Oct. 1 shooting that left 58 victims and the shooter dead, and hundreds more wounded on the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's briefing, set Friday, comes after a lawyer for the police department asked a judge on Tuesday to keep search warrant documents sealed because charges are still being investigated.

A police spokeswoman says criminal charges could relate to items discovered at homes and in internet and email accounts belonging to shooter Stephen Paddock and his girlfriend, Marilou Danley.

The sheriff and the FBI have said they don't know a motive for the shooting.

They say they believe Paddock acted alone and meticulously concealed plans to fire assault-style weapons from a casino-hotel into an open-air country music festival crowd.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday charges related to the case could include people who may not have followed firearm sales procedures when selling to the gunman or anyone who helped him modify his weapons.



Paddock modified some of his firearms with an accessory known as a bumpstock, that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at a rapid rate.

Several lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban bumpstocks since the mass shooting.

Paddock shot himself after killing 58 people. His body was cremated and his brother Eric Paddock, who lives in Orlando, flew to Las Vegas to retrieve them after the coroner would not ship the ashes to Florida.



Eric Paddock told the Review-Journal he intends to put the ashes in a safe deposit box.

