Winter Storm Toby cancels 140 flights at Orlando International

The fourth Nor'easter in three weeks dubbed Winter Storm Toby as seen by NOAA 20 satellite during a near-nadir overpass at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers should check with their airlines before heading to Orlando International Airport, the spring nor'easter dubbed Winter Storm Toby has canceled more than 140 flights by Wednesday afternoon.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority officials said by 4:30 p.m., 67 arriving flights from the Midwest and Northeast U.S. were canceled and 73 departing flights to areas impacted by Toby were canceled. More than 50 flights were delayed.

More than 4,500 flights have been canceled across the U.S. Wednesday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

JetBlue, Southwest and United are among the airlines most affected by the cancellations arriving and departing from Orlando.

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines for more information.

To the north, residents and travelers are already seeing the effects of the spring nor'easter hitting the mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S.

The bulk of the snow and sleet is predicted to pound New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and parts of eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday before heading toward Cape Cod early Thursday.

Widespread power outages are possible, with gusts blowing up to 35 mph (56 kph).

The executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says air travel in the New York City area will be "severely, severely affected by this storm."

Rick Cotton said at midmorning Wednesday that LaGuardia Airport had about 75 percent of its flights canceled. Newark Liberty and Kennedy were severely hampered as well, and the situation is expected to worsen throughout the day.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the eastern half of West Virginia until 11 p.m. Wednesday and in areas around Louisville, Kentucky, until 2 p.m. Much of the rest of both states were under a winter storm advisory that called for up to 5 inches of snowfall.

Snow that began falling Tuesday night continued Wednesday morning, making travel difficult in some areas and leading several school systems to cancel classes.

