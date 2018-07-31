Natural gas leak prompts closure of State Road 520

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Crews have been working to fix a natural gas leak in Merritt Island on Monday night.

As of the 9 p.m. hour, the leak had forced a shutdown of State Road 520 between Sykes Creek Parkway and Plumosa Street in front of Merritt Square Mall, officials said.

The scene remained active as workers continued shutting the affected line and purging the remaining gas so that work can begin on repairing the break.

SR 520 will remain closed until the gas leak is mitigated, officials said.

Brevard County Fire Rescue and Florida City Gas crews are tackling the issue.

The incident was reported about 7 p.m. in the 700 block of East Merritt Island Causeway.

At last check, no evacuations had been ordered. The leak is from a 4-inch line.

