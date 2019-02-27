Natural Light releases new strawberry lemonade beer called Naturdays

There’s a new refreshing beer on the market just in time for the warm weather.

Natural Light launched a strawberry lemonade beer called called Naturdays.

The Anheuser-Busch product aims to satisfy those that like strawberry lemonade and beer.

Would you give this drink a try?

The flamingo has left the pond. Introducing…..NATURDAYS! For those who like strawberry lemonade and drinking beer #Naturdays pic.twitter.com/FTmwW4z8Hk — Natural Light (@naturallight) February 23, 2019

