Natural Light releases new strawberry lemonade beer called Naturdays

There’s a new refreshing beer on the market just in time for the warm weather.
Natural Light launched a strawberry lemonade beer called called Naturdays.
The Anheuser-Busch product aims to satisfy those that like strawberry lemonade and beer.
Would you give this drink a try?
The flamingo has left the pond. Introducing…..NATURDAYS! For those who like strawberry lemonade and drinking beer #Naturdays pic.twitter.com/FTmwW4z8Hk — Natural Light (@naturallight) February 23, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.