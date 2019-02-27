News

Natural Light releases new strawberry lemonade beer called Naturdays

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

There’s a new refreshing beer on the market just in time for the warm weather. 

Natural Light launched a strawberry lemonade beer called called Naturdays.

More News Headlines

The Anheuser-Busch product aims to satisfy those that like strawberry lemonade and beer. 

Would you give this drink a try?

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.