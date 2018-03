ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Approximately 40 people were evacuated from their homes at an apartment complex as a precaution as firefighters worked to put out a brush fire on East Colonial Drive Sunday, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the fire, which was about 1 acre in size, was in close proximity to the apartments.

Crews said they were able to knock down the fire, but continue hitting hot spots.

