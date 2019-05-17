Vandals leave bulldozers, excavators left stuck in mud in Flagler

BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County deputies are working to find the vandals who damaged nearly $1 million worth of construction equipment at a Bunnell work site.

Investigators say the vandals damaged five pieces of equipment along U.S. Highway 1, leaving bulldozers and excavators stuck in the mud.

Deputies say a water pump at the site was also damaged, which added to the mess.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the vandalism to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

