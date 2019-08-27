Nearly 18-foot invasive python captured in Florida

It's scaly, it's invasive and it comes in at nearly 18 feet long.

The Florida Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Monday announced that one of its trappers had snared a 17 foot, 9 inch Burmese python somewhere in the Sunshine State. The FWC's post didn't list a location, but the snakes are known to slither in the Everglades.

Because the reptiles can throw off the balance of the ecosystem, it's legal to kill and capture them on private property without a permit.

In this case, Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors member Kevin Reich snagged the second-largest snake in the program's history.

