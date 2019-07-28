Neighbors on edge after woman shot in Cocoa domestic situation

COCOA, Fla. - Crime scene tape surrounded a home in Cocoa on Sunday after a woman was shot in what appears to be a domestic situation, officials said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if authorities were searching for a particular suspect or had arrested anyone.
Neighbors on Delores Court were shocked.
“I see squad cars pulling up, and it’s really weird,” Brett Bosek said.
Added Kelly Laport, “ … There were just cops everywhere.”
Detectives told News 6 they’re working to piece together how the incident played out and what might have led to the gunfire. The shooting took place about 2 p.m.
The relationship between the victim and the shooter hasn’t been confirmed by investigators.
We’re working to learn the woman’s condition, as well.
