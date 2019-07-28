Neighbors on edge after woman shot in Cocoa domestic situation

COCOA, Fla. - Crime scene tape surrounded a home in Cocoa on Sunday after a woman was shot in what appears to be a domestic situation, officials said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if authorities were searching for a particular suspect or had arrested anyone.

Neighbors on Delores Court were shocked.

“I see squad cars pulling up, and it’s really weird,” Brett Bosek said.

Added Kelly Laport, “ … There were just cops everywhere.”

Detectives told News 6 they’re working to piece together how the incident played out and what might have led to the gunfire. The shooting took place about 2 p.m.

The relationship between the victim and the shooter hasn’t been confirmed by investigators.

We’re working to learn the woman’s condition, as well.

