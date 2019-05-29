Nest video helps deputies nab accused porch pirate

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - An accused porch pirate is behind bars thanks in part to surveillance video that caught her in the act, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A homeowner in the Sylvan Shores area of Mount Dora recorded video of a woman at her door on May 22. The woman appeared to be a salesperson, but after she knocked and no one answered, she picked up two packages that were on the porch and left.

The victim posted her Nest video to Nextdoor and on social media, where users identified the woman in the video as 32-year-old Stefanie Horowitz, the report said.

Deputies said past arrest records showed Horowitz had distinct tattoos that matched the ones the woman in the video had.

She was arrested at her home in Leesburg Monday afternoon on charges of burglary and grand theft.

