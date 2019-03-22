Nevada's late run not enough, Florida wins 70-61

DES MOINES, Iowa - Nevada's late run was not enough as the University of Florida defeated the Wolf Pack 70-61 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

At one point Florida had an 18-point lead.

UF entered the game with a record of 19-15 and Nevada was 29-4 heading into the first round contest.

Florida's next game is on Saturday, the Gators will play against the winner of Michigan vs. Montana.

This is the third year in a row Florida has made it to the dance.

The last time the Gators won the National Title was in 2007, Florida defeated Ohio State University 84-75.

