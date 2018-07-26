New clue released in Orange County shooting

LOCKHART, Fla. - Officials hope a new clue helps solve an Orange County shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released surveillance images in their search for a gunman who shot a man during an armed robbery.

Video was recovered from a business in the 7200 block of Rose Avenue in Lockhart.

The images show a light-colored four-door vehicle that deputies said was being driven by the suspect before the shooting.

According to detectives, it was around 2:45 a.m. Sunday when the 59-year-old victim was confronted by an approximately 35-year-old unknown suspect who was armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The culprit shot the victim and took his money, authorities said. The shooter was described as a skinny Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall.

Orange County Fire Rescue took the victim to Orange Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.



