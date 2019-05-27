New Cocoa Beach parking garage fills up for Memorial Day

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Beachgoers who spent Memorial Day in downtown Cocoa Beach might feel like there's even more people on the beach this year. The city credits the increase to a new, three-story, 240-spot parking garage that opened Friday on A1A across from City Hall.



Cocoa Beach City Manager Jim McKnight said the city previously had a 250-spot deficiency that the multi-million dollar project was able to fill.

City officials hope with it opening in time for the summer, the garage will soon pay for itself.



It's $2.50 to park for one hour and $15 for the day.



"We had always indicated it would probably be early summer, but we were able to get it open before Memorial Day, which is an added bonus," McKnight said.



With more people downtown, that means more traffic for area businesses this summer.



Management at Coconuts on The Beach, among the most popular spots on the beach, say they've already noticed nonstop business from sun-up to sun-down since the garage opened.



"It definitely feels busier," manager Angela Noble said. "There's a lot more spaces for people to park; it relieves some of the congestion on the streets here."



It was also important for the city to have a garage that looks and feels like Cocoa Beach.

The city's vibe is fully represented with a surfing astronaut sculpture, decorative surfboards and beach showers all in the garage.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.