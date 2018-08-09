New defense for Markeith Loyd hopes to push trial start date

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused killer Markeith Loyd will be in court Thursday as the judge is expected to discuss a motion claiming prosecutors are trying to rush his first case to trial.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, in December 2016, and later fatally shooting Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton at a Walmart when she attempted to arrest him.

At a hearing last week, defense attorney Terence Lenamon said the state is trying to expedite the trial because Gov. Rick Scott's executive order appointing Brad King as the prosecutor in the case expires in March. Lenamon said if the case is still active at that time, the governor would have to extend the order, and it's not known who the governor will be.

In 2017, Scott removed Loyd's cases from State Attorney Aramis Ayala after she said she would not seek the death penalty.

At last week's hearing, the state denied the claim of trying to rush the trial and suggested the defense choose a trial date.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.



