New details emerge in brutal attack that left Titusville woman dead

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A report released by the Titusville Police Department Wednesday shed light on the moments leading up to an attack that left a Titusville woman dead last week.

The body of 51-year-old Lori Upthegrove was found in a wooded area Sunday, one day before Christmas, after she had been reported missing nearly one week before, officers said.

Her husband, Timothy Upthegrove, 53, was charged in connection with her death hours after her body was found, according to police.

The man, who has a history of domestic violence charges, was accused of fatally beating his wife before he dumped her body in the woods, police said. The newly released document details what happened moments before her death.

According to the report, Timothy had returned home in the early hours of Dec. 18, after he spent the night buying and smoking drugs while driving his wife's vehicle.

Police said the couple got into an argument about Timothy's drug use when Lori told him she was leaving him.

Timothy then walked into the garage while Lori went to get a glass of water. She later brought the glass into the garage and took a sip from it before handing it to Timothy, according to the report. Timothy knocked the glass out of her hand and the couple became involved in a physical altercation, during which Timothy cut and stabbed Lori, the report said.

While Lori was bleeding, Timothy slammed her onto the garage floor and she stopped moving, police said.

Timothy then put Lori's body in the back of her vehicle and dumped it on the property of Affordable Development on Bobbi Lane, where he was employed, according to the report. He then covered her body with grass.

Before her body was found, Timothy was arrested Wednesday on a charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

Police said an officer investigating Lori Upthegrove's disappearance located Timothy Upthegrove driving his wife's vehicle at a Days Inn on Cheney Highway.

Timothy Upthegrove said his wife drove away from their home Monday morning, and he later found her vehicle Tuesday abandoned in front of a store, according to a police report.

Timothy Upthegrove later said that he "needed to come clean" and said his wife threw her car keys at him on Monday and he's had the vehicle ever since, according to police.

Police said Sunday they were able to locate her body based off information Timothy provided them.

Members of the community were mourning her in the days after her body was found.

“It’s definitely painful when you lose people in your community that you love,” said pastor Brad Russell, of the Grove Church in Titusville.

Russell is helping to plan a memorial service Wednesday for Lori Upthegrove, who was one of his original church members.

“She’s been with us since the start,” Russell said, adding that Timothy Upthegrove joined the church after he began dating Lori.

Russell told News 6 the man had an obvious struggle with addiction.

“He was battling drug addiction, and I believe that was a source of tension with their relationship,” the pastor said.

Under a more peaceful setting, Lori Upthegrove’s church and her four children said they will host a celebration of her life beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach.

A candlelight vigil will be held for Lori Upthegrove, who volunteered at the beach with Surfers for Autism.

“She was a very loving lady,” Russell said. “She loved to serve other people. Just a great, great woman.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the family's expenses. Click here if you would like to donate.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.