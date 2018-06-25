Son fatally shot mother near Windermere in fight over money, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - New details have emerged about what led up to a shooting that left a mother dead at the hands of her son, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tania Creek, 59, returned home from dinner Friday evening and got into an argument with her son, Wueizman Leal, 41, a short time later.

[READ: Man accused of killing Windermere woman, 82, fatally shot by deputies]

The victim's husband told detectives the fight was over money and Leal finding a job.

Officials said Creek called 911, and when deputies arrived to the 14000 block of Bridgewater Crossings Boulevard, they heard a woman screaming, followed by a gunshot.

Creek's husband said he was then confronted by Leal, who allegedly said "If you call 911, you will be next."

[RELATED: Two months later, still no answers in shooting death of 24-year-old man]

Deputies entered through the back of house and made contact with Leal, who was trying to exit.

Creek was found inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in Winter Garden, where she died.

Investigators said a black handgun was located inside a toilet tank at the home and cleaning materials were nearby.

[READ: Investigation into fatal Orange County deputy-involved shooting continues]

Leal was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm. He was scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday, but was unable to attend because of a "mental health" concern.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.