New development to bring over 200 affordable housing units to Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new housing development that will bring over 200 homes to the Parramore area is set to break ground Friday.

The ceremony for Parramore Oaks, which will be located in a vacant six-acre lot at the corner of Parramore Avenue and Conley Street, is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill will be there to commemorate the event.

Two phases are planned for the development. The first will bring 120 units and is expected to take 18 months. In total, 211 units are expected, some of which will be affordable housing and some of which will go for the market rate.

City officials said the project will support "the city’s effort to ensure residents have access to quality, safe and affordable housing." It will also fulfill the guideline set forth by the Parramore Comprehensive Neighborhood Plan, which outlines 10 principles for forward-looking development.

