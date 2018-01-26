New device makes your free Wi-Fi connection unsafe

MIAMI - (WPLG)--Most people don't give it much thought when they use their smart devices in public places.

"It's very helpful to keep connected to your family and everything like that so that everybody knows you're OK, especially when you're traveling alone," said one traveler.

Free public Wi-Fi makes it convenient, but it can also expose you to identity crooks.

"One of the problems is that we're so exposed to so much information and communication right now, I think people overlook the importance of data and personal data, and so we put our info everywhere," said Dr. Eduard Persichetti, from the FAU Center for Information Security.

Basically, when you're at home and using encrypted Wi-Fi___33, you've got a layer of security, but accessing public Wi-Fi can be like leaving the keys to your house in the front door lock.

No matter where you access it, free Wi-Fi exposes you to what information security experts call "a man in the middle. ' "

"It's really, what it is, it's a man in the middle. They sit in there and they intercept the communication before it goes to the actual source, so they pretend to be the Wi-Fi that you're trying to communicate with," said Persichetti.

These technology thieves do it with something called a pineapple device.

"Actually, now these devices are very cheap and easily accessible, and so it's like you're communicating with these guys in plain text," said Persichetti.

A pineapple device can also impersonate a hot spot because no password is required.

"The moment you connect to one of those sites, someone is listening in. Your information goes out and it's recorded," said Persichetti.

A tech-savvy thief can also alter your data while knowing exactly where you are.

"There's location services, so there's a lot of information we don't even realize is stored there," said Persichetti.

Protecting yourself is as simple as turning off Wi-Fi or Bluetooth , and relying on your secure data plan instead. You can also add an extra layer of protection by buying access to a virtual private network, or VPN.

"Those are amazing. They are encrypted. Those are what the professionals use," said Persichetti.

Just remember, when it comes to accessing Wi-Fi, "free" can come at a high price.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.