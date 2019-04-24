New I-4 westbound entrance ramp to open from eastbound Maitland Boulevard

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new ramp to Interstate 4 is opening in an area that's seen some of the biggest changes from the I-4 Ultimate project.

A new westbound I-4 entrance ramp is scheduled to open early Friday from eastbound Maitland Boulevard.

According to transportation officials, the permanent ramp configuration may change westbound I-4 access for Maitland-area drivers.

[RELATED: Construction will continue years beyond I-4 Ultimate project | I-4 exit ramps to South Street, SR 408 merge for construction]

"It is a little bit of a shift, compared to what drivers have been used to," I-4 Ultimate spokesman David Parks said. "Visually, it'll be a little confusing maybe the first day or so until people adjust to that new change."

The surface street between Keller and Lake Destiny roads will close as part of the shift and new lanes on the elevated portion of Maitland Boulevard will open, officials said.

"As you're heading towards I-4, you'll need to get up into those elevated lanes then pair off to the right onto a new permanent ramp," Parks said.

Drivers west of Keller Road can access the new westbound I-4 ramp from an access ramp at the Keller Road intersection. Drivers east of Keller Road will be able to enter westbound I-4 from the current ramp at Lake Destiny Road.

This is the seventh ramp that has been adjusted since I-4 Ultimate construction began.

According to project leaders, construction is expected to continue in the area for at least the next six months to a year.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.