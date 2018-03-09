New interchange opens in Orange County ahead of expected growth

ORLANDO, Fla. - A new interchange opened in Orange County Friday, paving the way for expected growth along the Orange/Osceola counties line.

The State Road 528/Innovation Way interchange will connect drivers more easily to SR 528, extend Alafaya Trail and make it easier to get to downtown Orlando and SR 417.

The interchange will also eventually have a commuter train that will go to Miami.

City leaders expect traffic in the area to triple by 2035.

"This is needed to get ahead of the growth that we know is coming," Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins Jr. said. "We have large developments down here. This area of South Orange and Osceola County are ripe for development."

The two-year project cost $62.5 million.

