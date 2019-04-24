New Kit Kat mashup features two iconic flavors: mint, dark chocolate

Continuing the mashup trend, Kit Kat announced a new flavor coming to the United States

The mint and dark chocolate Kit Kat will be the first new year-round flavor for Kit Kat in the United States in almost a decade.

”Kit Kat is known around the world for its inventive flavors,” said Christopher Kinnard, Kit Kat senior brand manager. “Our fans in the U.S. have been requesting new Kit Kat flavors and we’re excited to share we are adding to the Kit Kat family with the launch of Kit Kat Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate.”

The mashup has a mint creme on top and a dark chocolate bottom surrounding the crispy wafer.

Sounds like Kit Kat isn’t stopping there. “We are just getting started,” Kinnard said. “Keep your eyes peeled: there’s more to come from the Kit Kat brand.”

The new candy bar will be available December 2019.



