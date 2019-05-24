New Orange County fire chief sworn in

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Decades after beginning his career with Orange County Fire Rescue as a firefighter when the agency was established, James Fitzgerald has been sworn in as the new fire chief.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, department members, county officials and members of the community attended the ceremony Friday morning at Orange County Fire Rescue Fire Station #30.

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners unanimously confirmed Fitzgerald as fire chief May 7, shortly after former Chief Otto Drozd announced his resignation. The appointment went into effect May 19.

Fitzgerald began his career as a firefighter in 1981, and since then, he has worked his way through the ranks to deputy fire chief and now to chief.

"Throughout his tenure, Chief Fitzgerald has been a strong advocate of firefighter health and safety, ensuring the men and women of Orange County Fire Rescue have had access to essential equipment, training and the best leadership among all ranks, as the department made its mark as an industry-leader within the nation's fire service," officials said in a news release.

