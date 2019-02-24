WATCH: Photos, video show plane being removed from roof of Winter Haven home

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Authorities are beginning to fix the damage to a Winter Haven home from a plane crashing into it Saturday afternoon.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff's Office said the UC-1 Twin SeaBee plane had taken off from Gilbert Airport, which is across the road from the home. The crash killed James Wagner, the instructor pilot, and injured student pilot Timothy Sheehy and 17-year-old Carmelle Ngalamulume, who was in teh house, pinned to the wall of her room by the plane.

Sheehy suffered minor injuries and was able to exit the plane on his own and Ngalamulume was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A crane began lifting the plane out, tail end first, Sunday morning. A crowd gathered to watch the transport unfold.

Local pilot John Reed came by to take a look at the damage as a bystander. He thinks the plane likely came from a flight training school based out of the nearby airport.

Authorities said Wagner and Sheehy were attempting to practice how to safely pilot a plane in the case of engine failure. Reed said any problems with the exercise would have been frightening for anyone.

"It's just hard to guess what caused this," he said. "Any time a plane goes down, it's a sad day for us pilots and the community."

Officials from both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the crash to determine its ultimate cause.

