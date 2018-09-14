New software program to help monitor parking in Winter Park

This map shows where parking enforcement is taking place in Winter Park.

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park Police Department is rolling out a new software program on Oct. 1 to make sure parked vehicles are adhering to the posted time limits.

The new parking enforcement procedures will focus on the downtown business district, which includes Interlachen, Fairbanks, New York, and Swoope avenues.

Parking enforcement officers will be able to efficiently monitor how long a car stays in one parking spot.

Cars are expected to relocate to a new parking spot at least 500 feet away before their time expires to avoid citations. Paid public parking garages are available by the hour or day nearby.

Strategy sessions were conducted last year to figure out how to improve parking in Winter Park. A spokeswoman for the City of Winter Park said the software is just part of the bigger picture to better manage parking in downtown.

For more information about parking near Park Avenue in Winter Park, including maps and locations, click here.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.