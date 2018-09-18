New speed limits to be posted on parts of East Colonial Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - East Colonial Drive will now have a new speed limit in some areas.

"I feel like everybody speeds on the road," one driver said Monday. "(There's) a lot of reckless driving."

Nearly three months since 49-year-old Jorge Arias was killed in a hit-and-run crash on his way to work, along Colonial Drive near Berkeley Street, News 6 learned the Florida Department of Transportation is moving forward with changes to the speed limit.

Many people said they would like to see a change go into effect.

"I think that's a good thing, because you got a lot of people in and out of the (streets) and really not paying attention to the lights," driver Gwendolyn Faison said.

The study by the Department of Transportation determined the speed limit would remain 45 mph in some current areas, but it would come down from 55 and 50 to 45 mph from just west of Corner School Drive to Chuluota.

The change spans roughly less than a half mile, and is 2 miles from where Arias was killed.

"I've walked alongside that road and you can't see anything," said Sarah Jacas, who lives nearby. "It's scary, seeing the cars go by (going) 70. You know, I can understand why they're bringing it down."

The FDOT also recommended adding more speed signs, but Jacas said she doesn't think it will change how people drive. At least, not right away.

"Unless they have cops out here patrolling, I don't think it's going to make a difference," Jacas said.

The department is working with the Florida Turnpike on a new project that would add bike lanes and sidewalks to Colonial Drive. The project has not been finalized.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.