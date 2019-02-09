New stop sign raises questions, concerns in Cocoa neighborhood

COCOA, Fla. - A new stop sign in a Cocoa neighborhood is raising a lot of questions after drivers experienced it for the first time Friday evening.

Neighbors told News 6 speeding motorists are a big problem along Michigan Avenue, and they've often resorted to homemade signs to get drivers to slow down.

On Friday night, some drivers yelled their disapproval out of their windows.

"I'm livid. I'm mad," said Hollie Bennett, who pulled over to vent her frustration.

She said some speeding cars have ended up in her front yard, but she doesn't think one stop sign is going to help.

"They've knocked five cars out of my driveway. They've gone into my garage and wrecked into my garage," she said.

The city of Cocoa said it put the stop sign up at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Clemson Drive on Friday afternoon.

City numbers show there were 33 crashes along the roadway last year alone, and one of the incidents killed a man.

Cocoa police said an 80-year-old man was hit and killed by a driver while he was mowing his lawn.

"I'm quite surprised about this sign going up today," Warren McKee said.

McKee has been rallying to get the city to do something to slow drivers down outside his home.

On Thursday, he gave the Cocoa City Council pages of signatures on a petition that asks the city to install another stop sign and to enforce the speed limit. He's hoping that will help him and his neighbors get results.

"I think without your coverage, they wouldn't even bother to come talk to me," he said. "I believe that in my heart."

McKee said he will be speaking to the Cocoa City Council at an upcoming City Council meeting.

