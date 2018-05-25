New traffic measures proposed in DeBary neighborhood after News 6 story

DeBARY, Fla. - People living along Shell Road in DeBary could be seeing new painted stop bars at intersections.

Word of the safety enhancement comes four days after a News 6 story spotlighting a near-collision caught on dashcam video by a motorist who was almost sideswiped by a driver who ran a stop sign.

Several neighbors complained to News 6 about the problem of reckless drivers speeding through the neighborhood, often ignoring the stop signs, and causing numerous crashes and near-misses.

A captain with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office told News 6 after viewing video of the near-crash near South Shell Road and Lake Drive that he is asking the city of DeBary to canvass the neighborhood and identify other streets and intersections that could also benefit from this addition.

Capt. Eric Westfall confirmed that since January of last year, there have been three crashes near that intersection. During that same period they had:

-179 self-initiated traffic stops (while patrolling)

-78 radar-enforcement (while stationary at specific locations)

-21 Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) cases conducted (assigned in response to complaints

Westfall states they also issued more than 190 citations and have added extra patrols in the area.

"I believe we are making a concerted effort to address driving behaviors in this neighborhood while simultaneously tackling crime trends and traffic complaints in other parts of the city," Westfall said.

Mikki Asbury, who lives right by the intersection of Lake Road and South Shell Road, says she is thrilled to see the action being taken by the Sheriff's office to try to make the streets safer in her neighborhood.

"Anything to help save lives," Asbury said.



