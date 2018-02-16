New video released in Astatula homicide

ASTATULA, Fla. - New video was released Friday in connection with a homicide in Astatula.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said Kevin Trejo, 24, was shot and killed at a home on Delaware Avenue on Feb. 2. Witnesses at the home told police that a masked gunman shot Trejo.

Deputies posted video to Facebook showing a light-colored SUV passing the home twice then parking behind a wall. A person is seen walking up to the home and leaving about a minute later.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or person in the video is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Deputies said the homicide does not appear to be a random shooting.

