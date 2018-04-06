WATCH: New video shows serial Orange County criminal torching SUV

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police on Friday released surveillance video that shows the man believed to be responsible for a string of carjackings and robberies in Orange County setting a vehicle on fire.

In one of the two videos, a man is seen walking near what appears to be an SUV. About four seconds into it, a big, bright flash lights up the area as the man torches it, police said.

In the other short video, the man is seen calmly walking away from the scene. He appears to be wearing shorts and a black tanktop.

Authorities said the vehicle was recovered in the area of Kozart Street and Willie Mays Parkway at 9 p.m. Sunday, just hours after police said the same man shot someone at a SunTrust Bank in Winter Garden, carjacked another person at a nearby Walgreens and robbed a CVS convenience store in Orlando.

Police said the man's crime spree continued throughout the week when he carjacked a woman Wednesday morning in the parking lot of an Orlando Petco and robbed a Walgreens after that.

Friday's videos come as authorities are still searching for clues to identify the man in the string of crimes.

The victim in what is believed to be his first crime in the spree spoke out Thursday, urging law enforcement officials to catch the man before he strikes again. He was attacked by the robber Saturday evening while working at the Dunkin' Donuts on North Orange Avenue, officers said.

Orlando police, Winter Garden police and Orange County deputies are working to catch the criminal and hope the surveillance video, in addition to a sketch released earlier this week, will help identify him.

Anyone with information about the man or any of the crimes is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

